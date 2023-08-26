PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: Remembering Bray Wyatt

A special edition of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast this weekend as Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent discuss the life and career of Bray Wyatt. They look back on his WWE career and talk about some of their favorite matches and memories from his unique WWE run.
WWE Announces How You Can Support Bray Wyatt’s Family
As PWMania.com previously reported, Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) died unexpectedly on Thursday at the age of 36. He reportedly died of a heart attack...
Booker T Found Out About Bray Wyatt’s Death While Live On-Air
As PWMania.com previously reported, former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Terry Funk and former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt passed away this week, leaving the wrestling...
Jake Roberts Says Vince McMahon Has Admitted To Being Mentally Scared Of Him
Jake "The Snake" Roberts instilled a lot of fear in young fans of WWE during the 1980s and 1990s. Would you believe that he also...
WWE SmackDown Results – August 25, 2023
WWE pays tribute to a fallen Superstar tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns tonight at 8/7c on FOX with a tribute show...
Plans For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Possibly Changing Following Bray Wyatt’s Death
Following the unexpected death of Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), WWE may alter its plans for tonight's SmackDown on FOX. Following Wyatt's tragic death on Thursday,...
