PWMania’s Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: The Bloodline, AEW Collision, More

After a week off, the guys of the PWMania Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast are here to catch up on all the news in the world of pro wrestling. Listen as Justin C, Cam and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent touch on a variety of topics including:

-The Bloodline Civil War

-Was adding Logan Paul and Trish Stratus to their respective Money in the Bank matches the right move?

-AEW Collision and if enough was done to keep you watching, as well as CM Punk and The Elite talk

-Has AEW done enough to get you to order Forbidden Door?

All that plus a game of This or That to finish off the show. Give it a listen!