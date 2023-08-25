PWMania’s Watching Rasslin Podcast: Every WCW Title Change in 2000 Part 5

Folks, we have finally made it to the end. After seeming like there was no end in sight, Justin C and Heather have finally gotten to the end of the Year 2000 in WCW. And on this week’s PWMania Watching Rasslin Podcast they look at the final few title changes of the Year 2000. What do they entail? Stupid gimmick matches and a non wrestler once again winning the title! A perfect end to this crash course of a journey!
