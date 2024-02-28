QT Marshall Comments On Returning To AEW At Saturday’s Collision

Pro wrestling veteran QT Marshall, who left AEW towards the end of 2023 due to creative differences as well as his desire of wanting to compete in a different promotion, recently returned to All Elite Wrestling as a VP and a coach.

Marshall took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed what for him is the best part about being back on Collision.

Marshall wrote, “Best part about being back at #Collision on Saturday….the promo shots!” “#VP”

