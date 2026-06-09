R-Truth Reveals He Still Hasn’t Been Medically Cleared

WWE veteran R-Truth, who is half of the reigning WWE Tag Team Champions along with Damian Priest, last competed on May 1 during an episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where he and Priest successfully defended their title against Fraxiom.

In a recent interview with WittyWhittier, R-Truth discussed his current medical status amid his ongoing absence from in-ring competition. He mentioned that he has not yet received medical clearance to return to the ring.

R-Truth said, “Anybody. There’s no dream, man. We live in the reality right now. Like my childhood hero, my older brother would say, dawg, you know what I am saying? It’s open challenges to them, dawg! You know what I’m saying? We invite them all. You know what I’m saying? If they want to step up, pull up. MFTs, we got to take care of them because they’re on a whole different thing, dawg. They’re hurting people. I’m not even medically released yet because of the MFTs. You know what I’m saying? So, it’s like, right now, they’re on the radar, though.”

In the weeks following his last match, R-Truth informed Priest that he had suffered an injury and would not be able to compete until he received medical clearance. Despite this setback, he has continued to appear on television, managing the ongoing feud between Priest and Royce Keys amid their conflicts with the MFTs.

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)