R-Truth Talks WWE Release, Fan Support, And WWE: Unreal Season 2

WWE veteran R-Truth discussed various topics with Stephen A. Smith, including his appearance on season two of WWE: Unreal.

Truth said, “My part is about when I got released. I think it’s the most — I haven’t even seen it yet, it’s very emotional for me. It’s when I got released, and got so much overwhelming amount of support from the people, the fans — I call them “family” now — that it’s just unreal. And this season man, I’m happy to be a part of it. And if you haven’t seen it, you need to go see it.”

On his reaction to being released:

“It was numb, Steve. It was a — sometimes man, we lose and forget who we are. There’s people that are my age and older that, their time ain’t up. I think Father Time, each individual has his own time, when its time. And we have time to make something happen within that time. So I think that everything that happened, happened at the right time for me. Because as we saw, man, I’m more popular and more valuable than I’ve ever been in my life in my career. Over hundreds of millions of people showed and told me that.”

Shoutout to @RonKillings for joining the show to talk about returning to the WWE pic.twitter.com/U8KE8Bowo2 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 6, 2026

