Randy Orton On What Would Qualify As A Dream Match For Him At This Stage Of His Career

WWE star “The Viper” Randy Orton recently appeared on an episode of WWE’s The Bump, where he talked about a number of topics including what would qualify as a dream match scenario for him at this stage of his career.

Orton said, “A dream match for me would be to somehow find myself in a situation where I’m fighting Cena at WrestleMania for the title. I don’t know how you get there, I’m not saying it’s gonna happen. But I have never wrestled John at WrestleMania in a singles match. We had some wars back in the day, so being able to revisit that after all this, I think it’s not only something that I would want, I think the fans would eat it up too.”

You can check out Orton’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)