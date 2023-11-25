Randy Orton Set To Continue His WWE Streak At Tonight’s Survivor Series

Randy Orton will work the main event of tonight’s WWE Survivor Series premium live event, WarGames, just hours away from making his first appearance in the ring after being sidelined for months.

Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes will face The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio), Drew McIntyre, and JD McDonagh.

The former WWE Champion has been out since last May due to a back injury, which resulted in him and Matt Riddle losing the Raw Tag Team Championships to The Usos, who unified the titles.

He was supposed to take a break before returning to feud with his tag team partner. Unfortunately, the injury was more severe than anticipated prior to taking time off. This put an end to WWE’s plans for an Orton-Riddle feud, as Orton would later require back fusion surgery. Riddle came out a few months ago.

According to WrestleFeatures, Orton will continue his streak of working at least one match in WWE for the past 21 years, as he is the company’s current longest-tenured performer on the full-time active roster.