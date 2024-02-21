Randy Orton Talks About His WWE Return, How He Found Out About CM Punk’s Return

Randy Orton recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Apex Predator” spoke about his WWE return at Survivor Series, how he found out about CM Punk’s return to WWE and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On his return at Survivor Series: “I was supposed to be a surprise in WarGames at Survivor Series. All these CM Punk rumors started a month prior, and everyone thought–since we were in Chicago for Survivor Series–that CM Punk would be the surprise. So they had Cody a week before WarGames say that he had a friend–me–that was going to come. The surprise was spoiled all because Punk was rumored to be there, and WWE didn’t want people to be pissed.”

On leaning about CM Punk’s return: “The day of Survivor Series, I’m about to get my boots on, I’m feeling the nerves, it had been a year-and-a-half. Triple H is like, ‘Hey Randy, I’ve got to talk to you for a second.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, what’s up, man?’ So he told me a couple things. And then he went, ‘One more thing–Punk’s returning tonight.’ I thought he was fucking with me. I said, ‘You’re joking,’ and he was like, ‘No, I’m not. This is something that just happened in the last few days, yada yada yada.’”

On his reaction to it: “I was so excited for this surprise return. That’s never really been the case. They’ve always kind of stooged off the fact I was returning; they wanted those views. So I’d never had that surprise return. I could have been really pissed, and old Randy would have been pissed. It was a defining moment for me. I went out there, we had a great WarGames match, everybody was excited that I returned, everybody was excited that Punk returned, and neither return stepped on each other. It was a testament to how much I’d grown. It would have been an issue only if I made it one, so I was proud of the way I handled it.”

Check out the complete interview at SI.com.