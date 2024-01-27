Randy Orton Wants To Team With Eladio Carrión At WrestleMania: “I’m Dead-Ass Serious”

Randy Orton wants to team up with Eladio Carrión for a WWE match.

And he’s ‘dead-ass serious.’

“The Apex Predator” and the Latin Grammy Award winner spoke in a post-SmackDown digital exclusive on Friday night for an interview with Cathy Kelley.

During the discussion, Orton spoke about being in the “RKO” music video with Eladio.

“I was in your music video, man,” Orton said. “There’s not a things that I’ve never at least done once. Being in a rapper’s music video was one of the things. I always saw some of the guys, they had a spot like Booker T was with Bad Bunny. Cena, they’ll drop his name every once in a while. This dude comes out with a song named ‘RKO’, and then he wants me in the music video?”

He continued, “[He clasps hands with Eladio] This is my dog. That’s how we met. We shot that . Man, I was in my gear, it was like 40 degrees, my nipples were hard, I was just shivering, I had goosebumps. But it was great, it was worth it, and I love the finished product, man. It was awesome.”

Later in the discussion, “The Viper” spoke about a potential Orton and Eladio vs. Logan and Jake Paul match at WrestleMania.

“You got a pretty badass name,” he said. “Don’t touch the name. We’ll work on the move. What do you think, you and me versus like Logan and Jake Paul at WrestleMania or some shit like that? You know what I mean?”

“We could do that,” Eladio replied. “We could run that any day.” Orton then shot back, “I ain’t playing for the camera. I’m dead-ass serious.”

Check out the video interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.