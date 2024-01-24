Reason Why Tony Schiavone Missed AEW Dynamite Last Wednesday

AEW personality Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson recently spoke on their “What Happened When” podcast about a variety of professional wrestling topics including why he missed this last week’s AEW Dynamite:

“I had a little eye problem, a little spy in the right eye,” Schiavone said. “Actually it was more than one and my eye was swollen shut last week. I thought I had conjunctivitis, which meant pinkeye and to stay away from everybody, but on Wednesday I got a diagnosis that it was a stye.”

Schiavone also noted how he’s having fun working on AEW Collison on Saturday nights.

“So yeah, I’m okay. I hate missing TV, but I was obviously back for Saturday, which I’m really, really having a good time on Saturday. So I will be back this Saturday.”

