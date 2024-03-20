Recent Photo Of Shane McMahon Surfaces Online

Shane McMahon is in good physical and mental health amid his absence from WWE.

McMahon last appeared on WWE programming at WrestleMania 39 last year, where he was injured during a match. On the second night of the show, The Miz worked an impromptu match against McMahon, which was set up by co-host Snoop Dogg.

McMahon tore his quad during the match when he attempted a leapfrog and landed the wrong way down. McMahon attempted to get up but quickly fell back down. Snoop was instructed to punch The Miz, and the two engaged in a quick on-the-fly match in which the rapper won.

This was his first match since the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble. Since Mania, there has been no mention of using him on WWE television.

McMahon was recently seen with NLE Choppa, Jeff Dye, and LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, as shown below.