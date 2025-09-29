Referee Addresses Botched Finish On WWE SmackDown

The September 26, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown saw Tiffany Stratton successfully defend her WWE Women’s Championship in a triple threat match against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill, but the bout’s conclusion was overshadowed by a noticeable officiating mistake.

In the closing moments, Jade Cargill hit her Eye of the Storm finisher on Nia Jax and went for the pin. It appeared that Stratton was late in breaking it up, forcing Nia to kick out to keep the match alive. Moments later, Stratton sent Jade out of the ring and went for a pin attempt on Nia — but referee Daphanie LaShaunn (Aja Smith) abruptly stopped her count despite Nia not kicking out. After a brief pause, Stratton ascended the ropes and connected with her Prettiest Moonsault Ever, finally securing the three-count and retaining her title.

The awkward sequence drew attention from fans online, prompting LaShaunn to address the situation with a heartfelt message on her Instagram story.

“I see all the love. I’m just human, but I can promise that I strive to always be better. Which will forever be my goal as long as I’m on this journey. I love this just like y’all. That I can swear to you.”

Despite the officiating hiccup, Stratton’s victory continues her reign as Women’s Champion, while fans await what’s next in her ongoing rivalry with Cargill and Jax.