Report: Becky Lynch Not Cleared For Tonight’s Raw, Update On Planned Title Match

Don’t expect to see “The Man” in action inside the squared circle tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Fastlane 2023 “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Fightful Select is reporting that Becky Lynch has not been cleared to compete at tonight’s show.

The reason given is because of the laceration that Lynch suffered on her arm during her “Extreme Rules” main event for the NXT Women’s Championship against Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy 2023. She required 11 stitches to close the wound.

Lynch was scheduled to defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Tegan Nox this evening, after Nox earned the match with a victory over Natalya last week.

WWE has yet to comment on Becky Lynch’s status.

We will keep you posted.

