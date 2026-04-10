Report: Celebrity Tag Team Match Planned For WWE Backlash 2026

WWE is reportedly preparing a high-profile celebrity tag team match for Backlash on May 9, with plans in place to continue one of the company’s top rivalries coming out of WrestleMania 42.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, current plans call for Randy Orton and Pat McAfee to team up against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and music star Jelly Roll. The bout is expected to build directly off the WrestleMania 42 main event program, where Orton challenges Rhodes for the championship on Night One.

Dave Meltzer noted the following regarding the planned matchup:

“McAfee will team with Orton against Rhodes & Jelly Roll coming out of WrestleMania and be a key match at the Backlash PPV on 5/9, at least as of plans that were confirmed to us by multiple people and were still in play at press time.”

Jelly Roll’s involvement has been teased in recent weeks, with Orton targeting the artist during the WrestleMania build. The storyline has laid the groundwork for Jelly Roll to align with Rhodes, adding a crossover element to the feud.

The angle is set to continue developing on this Friday’s SmackDown from San Jose. WWE has already advertised that Rhodes will respond to McAfee, while McAfee himself has promised a “massive surprise” for the show.

This week’s episode marks the second-to-last SmackDown before WrestleMania 42, adding further importance to the segment as WWE finalizes its biggest event of the year.

WWE Backlash is scheduled for May 9 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.