Report: Chad Gable Expected To Return To WWE TV Soon

PWMania.com previously reported that Chad Gable has been sidelined since an injury last summer, just as his El Grande Americano storyline was gaining momentum.

During his absence, Ludwig Kaiser took over the El Grande Americano character. Recently, it was announced that creative teams were pitching Gable’s appearance as early as Monday’s RAW.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Gable is expected to return any week now, with the Royal Rumble being the target date for his comeback. Meltzer indicated that when Gable returns, he is likely to resume performing under the Chad Gable gimmick, while Kaiser will continue with the Americano character. Given that Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne are still portraying Rayo and Bravo Americano, a feud involving Gable and the Creed brothers seems like a natural direction.

Gable, whose real name is Charles Betts, is a former NXT Tag Team Champion and a SmackDown Tag Team Champion alongside his partner Jason Jordan as part of American Alpha. He has also held the RAW Tag Team Championship twice, once with Bobby Roode and once with Otis. As El Grande Americano, he won his only WWE singles title to date: the Speed Championship.