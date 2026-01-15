Report: CM Punk Could Be Featured In New WWE Biography Season

A fan-favorite WWE documentary series is reportedly set to continue its run on television.

According to a report from WrestleVotes Radio via Fightful Select, WWE Biography is scheduled to return to A&E for another season. The current internal timetable reportedly targets a premiere window around WrestleMania season.

The report notes that the upcoming season is expected to feature at least eight new episodes, further strengthening WWE’s documentary presence on A&E. In addition to Biography, new seasons of WWE Rivals and WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures—often referred to internally as LFG—are also said to be in development.

One notable name rumored for the next season is current WWE Superstar CM Punk. If included, a Biography episode centered on the “Second City Saint” would likely explore his rise to stardom, controversial WWE departure in 2014, and his highly publicized return to the company at Survivor Series in 2023.

The WWE–A&E partnership represents a major evolution in how the company handles its historical and biographical content. In the past, WWE produced most of its long-form documentaries in-house for the WWE Network or DVD releases. That approach shifted after WWE reached an advanced rights-fee agreement with A&E, which now oversees production and distribution of many of these projects.

Previous seasons of WWE Biography have focused on iconic figures such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Randy Savage, and The Undertaker. Each episode typically blends exclusive interviews, rare archival footage, and in-depth storytelling to chronicle the lives and legacies of wrestling’s most influential stars.

With multiple WWE documentary projects reportedly in the pipeline, A&E appears poised to remain a central hub for fans looking to revisit—and recontextualize—the history of sports entertainment.