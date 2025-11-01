Report: Rusev And Aleister Black Have Lost More Matches In WWE Than In AEW

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Rusev and Aleister Black have already lost more matches during their current WWE run than they did throughout their entire tenure in AEW.

Meltzer mentioned that Rusev, who reportedly had an aversion to losing in AEW, has already suffered double the number of losses in WWE as he did in AEW over five years. He also suggested that Tony Khan overpaid Rusev, considering that the current WWE star participated in just 36 matches in All Elite Wrestling, while he has already had 22 matches since returning to WWE.

Additionally, it was reported that Black has lost about five matches since his return to WWE—three in singles competition and two via disqualification. He has been involved in a heated rivalry with Damian Priest for the past few months.

In other news, Rusev will have another chance to win the Intercontinental Title when he competes against reigning champion Dominik Mysterio and Penta in a Triple Threat Match at this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.