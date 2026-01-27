Report: Street Profits Headed To NXT Live Events Ahead Of WWE Return

WWE stars The Street Profits, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, have been absent from WWE television for several weeks, sparking fan speculation about potential injuries. However, recent information from Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has clarified that both Ford and Dawkins are fully healthy. Their absence was a planned creative break rather than a medical issue.

According to PWInsider.com, Ford and Dawkins are scheduled to appear at upcoming NXT live events this weekend. However, they will not be featured on SmackDown.

Their appearances at these events are intended to help them shake off any ring rust. It’s worth noting that using main roster talents for NXT live events is common, as WWE often sends established names to participate in these shows without the pressure of national television.

As for their return to the main roster, no specific date has been announced yet. Updates will be provided as they become available.

The Street Profits were last prominently featured on WWE SmackDown in mid-2025. They captured the WWE Tag Team Championship from #DIY on March 14 and held the titles through a TLC defense in April.

Their championship reign ended on July 11 when they lost the belts to The Wyatt Sicks’ Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy.