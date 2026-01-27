Becky Lynch Explains Why Her First WWE Partnership With Seth Rollins Didn’t Work

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch spoke with Billboard about various topics, including why her first on-screen partnership with fellow WWE star and real-life husband did not succeed.

Lynch said, “The last time we didn’t know each other in our relationship setting. We just started dating. We were together like two months at that point. Then, all of a sudden, we were thrust onto TV and were trying to figure out how our dynamic as characters worked when we hadn’t even figured out how our dynamic in a relationship worked. If that wasn’t bad enough, you had the announcers every two seconds saying that we were in a real life relationship and people were just nauseated by it. We didn’t know what we were doing. We didn’t know how to interact with each other. It was tense, hard and difficult. We felt like we were doing something wrong. Now, we’ve been married for nearly five years, have a daughter together and know each other [more]. We’re very comfortable where we’re settled into our relationship and dynamic. To be able to bring that to the screen with characters that are just larger than life and mesh together quite well [is great]. “Big Time Becks” and Seth Freakin Rollins are a bit much [laughs]. Together, it works out perfectly.”

On why she’s getting into acting more:

“Gosh. I think maybe a little bit of both [accolades and love of the game], but mostly for the love of the game because I just love performance in whatever medium that may be. Whether it’s on WWE, Star Trek, Happy Gilmore or Billions, I love it. I absolutely love it. I love working and I’m going to be working until the wheels fall off. But one day, the wheels are going to fall off when it comes to wrestling and then you gotta be thinking what’s next?”

On who she would wrestle if she could pick anyone and any match:

“Well, I’d probably wrestle Toni Storm. I always wanted to wrestle her. I was bummed when she left and she’s doing amazing work over there at [AEW]. It’s absolutely amazing. Let’s make it a Dublin Street Fight. I do love a good street fight or maybe a Hell in a Cell. Yeah, let’s make it a Hell in a Cell. ”

On what motivates her in wrestling now:

“Right now, it’s all the purpose of a story. I think that’s the thing when you kind of accomplished everything, you come back to the bare bones. You come back to, ‘Why do I do this in the first place? Well, I love it. Well, OK. How can I make this better than it was when I found it? How we can lift up the next generation? Who’s gonna be the people that take over next and how we can make sure that they’re in a position to succeed. How can we tell the best stories? How can we get the audience invested? How can we get new eyes on the business? How can I make people feel the way I felt when I was a fan?’”