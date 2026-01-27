Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This episode will serve as the post-Royal Rumble show.

The event is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer will defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez from The Judgment Day in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

This match was established after Vaquer and RHIYO faced off against The Judgment Day earlier in the night, with Vaquer and RHIYO emerging victorious. Following the match, Rodriguez sought out Adam Pearce, but Vaquer confronted her, and a fight ensued backstage.

Subsequently, Vaquer found Pearce and requested a match against Raquel, which the RAW General Manager officially set up. This is the first match announced for the show.

Make sure to join us every Monday night at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT for comprehensive live coverage of WWE RAW results.