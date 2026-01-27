WWE Announces A Special “King Of Kings” Edition Of WWE 2K26

WWE has announced that, in collaboration with 2K Games, it will release the latest installment of the video game franchise, WWE 2K26, in a couple of months. This edition will feature an Attitude Era theme.

Additionally, WWE has revealed a special edition of WWE 2K26 called the King of Kings Edition.

The announcement was made in a video posted by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque on Twitter (X). In the video, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman pitches a “Vision” version of the game with Bron Breakker on the cover. He later suggests covers featuring Logan Paul, Austin Theory, Bronson Reed, and Brock Lesnar. They then enter the WWE Headquarters, where Triple H asks, “How did you pull this off?” Heyman responds, “Time to play the game,” revealing the Triple H cover for this edition.

Pre-orders for the game begin on January 30th, with the official release expected in March.

While additional details about the game are yet to be announced, 2K has released a teaser video hinting at an appearance by Mr. Iguana.

This video includes clips labeled “WrestlePalooza,” “Night of Champions,” “Cena vs. Orton (Breaking Point),” “Punk vs. Rollins vs. Reigns (WM 41),” and “Clash @ The Castle.”