Chelsea Green Opens Up About Creative Collaboration In WWE

WWE star Chelsea Green discussed her return to the company in 2023 and other topics with The National News.

Green said, “I quickly realised when I got back to WWE that my niche and what made me special was my character work, so that’s what I want to be remembered for – whether it’s within that championship or within AAA, within WWE, or overall in wrestling. I just hope that people realize there is a place for everyone, but you have to create that path.”

On working with WWE Creative:

“Anything within WWE and within the creative team is always going to be a collaboration. All my writers have helped me, even my co-workers add little bits and pieces to the lore of this character… Every week is something different, but you’re going to be entertained. That’s the beauty of having a whole machine behind you.”

On possibly being paired with Matt Cardona:

“I truly have no preference. I love what I’m doing and would never want to ruin what I have going now just so I could be with my husband.”

On her WWE Women’s U.S. Championship runs:

“All you can dream of is that you’re going to come out to a reaction. That the crowd is going to want to see you work. For me, that was the best moment, just having the fans care.”

On her dream match:

“It would be a triple threat match in Canada. Me versus Nattie versus Trish Stratus.”