JBL Reportedly In Talks To Join Juggalo Championship Wrestling

According to F4W Online’s Daily Update, WWE Hall of Famer JBL has been in discussions with the ICP-run promotion, Juggalo Championship Wrestling (JCW), about becoming a full-time performer on their weekly television show.

While the report does not provide further details, JBL is scheduled to appear at the promotion’s Stranglemania show on April 17th at the Horseshoe Casino in Las Vegas, coinciding with WrestleMania week.

Additionally, the report states that ECW alumnus Joel Gertner and former WCW announcer Scott Hudson will join the company. Former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman is also set to become a regular on the show.

EC3 is slated to begin full-time with JCW starting February 27th, along with a new gimmick.

Since 2024, JBL has made several appearances outside of WWE, including stints in TNA, GCW, MLW, and AAA. He noted last summer that there were initial plans for him to do more work with TNA at events like Slammiversary through the end of the year, but these plans were ultimately scrapped by someone no longer with the company.

Furthermore, Juggalo Championship Wrestling has recently expanded its writing staff by adding the ever-controversial Vince Russo.