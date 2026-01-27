Adam Copeland Reflects On Six Years Since Iconic WWE Royal Rumble Return

Pro wrestling legend and top AEW star Adam Copeland made his return to the ring at the 2020 Royal Rumble, nine years after being forced to retire due to a neck injury. Since that return, he has concluded his WWE career, left the company in 2023, and joined AEW.

Recently, Copeland took to Instagram to share a video reflecting on the occasion.

In the video, he discusses how he feels he is closer to the end of his career than the beginning, but he still has time left. He expresses his gratitude to all his fans and supporters.

Copeland said, “Hey, everybody. So I didn’t realize that today is six years to the day since I came back at the Royal Rumble. And you know, for me, every second after that first ‘You Think You Know Me’ at the Rumble in — Houston? Yeah, Houston — has been a success, man. You know the story, I wasn’t supposed to do this. Yet here we are six years later. If you had told me six years ago that I’d still be doing this after six years I would have thought you were a little crazy.”

He continued, “But man, I’ve been so lucky. I feel like I got my dream career twice. I got to do it the first time, had to retire for nine years and then get it back again. That’s good stuff. But I’m also a realist and I know I’m coming close to the end here. So hopefully you’ve enjoyed this ride. If you haven’t, whatever [laughs] and if you have, great; little bit more to go. So yeah, thank you. Thanks for reminding me. And just reflecting on what has been a four-decade career now. And with everything that I did in WWE, and then to move to AEW with a whole fresh slate of new opponents. And for six years now just been wrestling a lot of the talent I never thought I’d get to, but have been able to get in there with. So it’s been a blast, and I’m at a stage in life where I don’t do it unless it is a blast. So yeah, anyway — thanks.”

There is currently no update on when Copeland will return to AEW TV, but further information will be provided as it becomes available.