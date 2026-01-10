Report: The Rock Has Earned Over $78 Million As TKO Board Member

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson joined the TKO Board of Directors in January 2024, coinciding with WWE’s announcement that RAW would move to Netflix.

Since then, The Rock has been actively serving on the board.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, as of January 6th, The Rock received 8,046 shares of stock, valued at $1.6318 million. Since he began his tenure on the board, he has earned $78,331,509 from this position, excluding fees for individual appearances or merchandise sales.

The report highlights that The Rock has earned more from this role than both Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan would have in “multiple lifetimes.”

The Rock’s last appearance in WWE was at the Elimination Chamber event in February of last year, where he played a key role in facilitating John Cena’s heel turn.

There is currently no update on when he might appear next on WWE TV, but further information will be provided as it becomes available.