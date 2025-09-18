Report: TNA Phasing Out Joe Hendry As He Prepares For Full-Time Run In WWE

Joe Hendry seems to be on his way out of TNA Wrestling as he transitions to becoming a full-time WWE Superstar.

Hendry has already been spotlighted within WWE programming, including an appearance at WrestleMania, an entry in the Royal Rumble, and recurring segments on NXT. During this week’s NXT Homecoming, Bobby Roode advised him to chase the NXT Title.

Jon Alba of The Takedown on SI reports that Hendry remains under TNA contract for now but is no longer being prioritized on their programming.

“Multiple WWE and TNA sources tell The Takedown on SI that Hendry is in the process of being largely phased out of TNA programming and integrated more into WWE TV,” Alba wrote. “The internal expectation across people in both companies is that he will be WWE-bound on a full-time basis by the beginning of 2026.”

Alba added that while Hendry is shifting toward WWE, this doesn’t necessarily mean his TNA days are over.

“This is not to say TNA will not use Hendry on TV in the future, but The Takedown was told fans should expect to see him more prominently on NXT,” Alba explained.