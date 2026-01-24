Report: WWE Banking On Spectacle Over Storytelling For Royal Rumble 2026

WWE is set to hold its 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, January 31st, at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This will mark the first Royal Rumble held outside North America. While the event is historic, the promotion leading up to the show has raised some eyebrows.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the buildup for this event feels “like the weakest promoted Rumbles of all time.” Meltzer noted several backstage concerns, including limited in-ring promos, few confirmed entrants until recently, and a lack of storyline focus.

He also mentioned that viewership may decline compared to the 2025 event due to diminishing interest. The earlier start time and the special stadium being built for the show, which can accommodate 30,000 fans, indicate high ticket demand. Expectations include major pyrotechnics and a drone show, as WWE aims for a stage comparable to WrestleMania.

Currently, the card is limited to four matches, including the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches, which could each run close to an hour or longer. Even with the possibility of a fifth match, that would need to be kept short, leaving little time to showcase title defenses or create memorable moments without rushing the event. The show is set to start at 2 PM ET and 11 AM PT, which could affect U.S. viewership.

The Rumble will feature top WWE stars, including Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, Jey Uso, and more.

This will be the first Royal Rumble since John Cena’s retirement last month and sets the stage for significant future premium live events, such as Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania.