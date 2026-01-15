Report: WWE Considered Changing Start Time For Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE reportedly explored adjusting the broadcast start time for the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal before ultimately deciding to keep the show as scheduled.

According to a report from WrestleVotes Radio via Fightful Select, WWE officials internally discussed the possibility of moving the January 24 event up by one hour. The show is set to take place at the Bell Centre and will air live on NBC and Peacock.

The reported discussions were prompted by a scheduling conflict with a major UFC broadcast. WrestleVotes noted that the potential time change was tied to the debut of UFC programming on Paramount Plus, with the UFC event slated to begin at 9 p.m. ET the same night. The mixed martial arts promotion is reportedly experimenting with earlier start times for its premium events on the platform.

The consideration was framed as a strategic effort to protect viewership across both brands now operating under the same corporate umbrella. A representative from TKO Group Holdings—the parent company of both WWE and UFC—reportedly told Sean Ross Sapp that the coordination discussions were part of broader “corporate synergy.” TKO has previously adjusted scheduling to avoid audience overlap between its two flagship combat sports properties.

In the end, however, WWE opted not to alter its plans. The report indicates that while the idea was seriously considered, Saturday Night’s Main Event will air in its originally advertised time slot.

As a result, fans attending the Montreal show—and viewers watching at home—will not need to adjust their plans for what remains one of WWE’s most anticipated television specials of the year.