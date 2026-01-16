Report: WWE Had Significant Interest In Recent AEW Talent Signing

Persephone has officially signed with All Elite Wrestling, but a new report reveals that AEW was not the only major company aggressively pursuing her.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE had significant interest in the 24-year-old standout dating back to last summer. Meltzer noted that WWE’s attention was piqued following Persephone’s performance at Forbidden Door in London.

“WWE was very interested in her since the London match.”

At Forbidden Door, Persephone represented CMLL in a four-way bout for the TBS Championship, sharing the ring with Mercedes Moné, Bozilla, and Alex Windsor—a performance that reportedly elevated her profile across multiple promotions.

The report highlights Persephone’s meteoric rise over the past year. Originally from El Paso, Texas, she established herself as a rising force in CMLL and is married to fellow luchador Villano III Jr.. Her growing résumé also includes a marquee appearance at the NJPW/AEW Tokyo Dome event on January 5, where she faced Athena, Willow Nightingale, and Momo Watanabe.

Meltzer pointed to October as the true turning point in Persephone’s ascent, citing her CMLL World Title challenge against Mercedes Moné as a career-defining performance.

“She turned the corner in October, when she had a legit ****1/4 match in challenging Mone for the CMLL world title on 10/17 which drew 9,500 fans, the largest crowd for an all-women’s pro wrestling show anywhere in the world in many years.”

She quickly followed that breakout moment by capturing the CMLL Women’s Grand Prix on October 24, pinning Thekla in the finals to solidify her rise as one of the sport’s fastest-emerging stars.

Persephone has been sidelined for several weeks due to an injury, but her signing with AEW—combined with reported interest from WWE—underscores just how highly she is now regarded across the global wrestling landscape.