Report: WWE Taking New Approach To NXT Call-Ups Under Triple H

According to Fightful Select, WWE has been approaching call-ups from NXT differently recently compared to the Vince McMahon era.

The current method allows talent to fulfill their commitments in NXT, as the main roster schedule provides more flexibility. The report also noted that WWE has been more secretive about these call-ups.

In the past, under McMahon, WWE often pulled talent from NXT immediately, causing disruptions to NXT’s creative plans.

Furthermore, the report emphasized that WWE is placing a strong focus on having veteran wrestlers with television experience both at the Performance Center and on the show itself. This approach explains why they prefer not to pull talent off NXT as soon as they are called up.

In some cases, talent has been brought into NXT with the intention of having a significant run in that brand rather than an immediate call-up to the main roster.