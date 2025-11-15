Rey Mysterio Announced For AAA Alianzas Taping On November 28

AAA has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will make an appearance at the AAA Alianzas taping on Friday, November 28.

While details about who he will face or what he will be doing on the show have not yet been revealed, updates will be provided as they become available.

The November 28 taping will also feature The Creed Brothers challenging Psycho Clown and Pagano for the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

Rey Mysterio returned to WWE TV on the November 5 episode of RAW, where he confronted his son and AAA Mega Champion, Dominik Mysterio, challenging his claims of being the greatest luchador ever. The segment ended with Dominik attacking Rey, who countered with a 619.

Mysterio had been sidelined since suffering a groin tear during the April 18 episode of SmackDown. He did make an appearance at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide in September, fulfilling a promise to present the Mega Championship to then-new champion Dominik.