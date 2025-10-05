Rey Mysterio Reveals Daughter Aalyah Trained In WWE Ring For The First Time

WWE legend Rey Mysterio recently shared a behind-the-scenes story about his daughter Aalyah stepping inside a wrestling ring for the very first time. Speaking on the Club520 Podcast, the Hall of Famer revealed that Aalyah accompanied him to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando while he was working toward medical clearance for an injury — and finally got the chance to satisfy a long-standing curiosity.

“I just went out to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, I had to go back in the ring, trying to get cleared from an injury,” Mysterio said. “My daughter had always had the curiosity to step in the ring. So, she goes, ‘When are you taking me, when are you taking me,’ for about a year and a half. So, I said, okay, I’m going to Orlando, let’s go. She went up with me, she jumped in the ring, she loved it, man. She was doing all the basic stuff, the beginner stuff, but yeah the ring is on another level, man, it’s great. Especially the ropes. When you hit those ropes, she was all bruised from her back and shoulders.”

While Aalyah enjoyed the experience, there’s no indication yet that she intends to follow in the footsteps of her father or brother Dominik Mysterio by pursuing a career in WWE. However, her interest in getting in the ring suggests the possibility of another Mysterio family member stepping into the squared circle in the future.