Rhea Ripley Addresses Rumors That The Judgment Day Could Go Their Separate Ways

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley appeared on an episode of Sam Roberts’ NotSam Wrestling podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including the rumors surrounding the Judgment Day that they could go their separate ways.

Ripley said, “Family fights.” “I fight with my sister all the time. There is no one that I love more and no one that I hate more. Family fights. Judgment Day, we fight.”

“I’ve been friends with Priest for the longest.” “He is my day one. We came up to Raw together, we’ve been in NXT together. That entire time he’s been there, he’s had my back. We’re going to fight, but we have each other’s backs. I’m going to rev him up until he goes and beats the hell out of someone else.”

“That’s just how it is. Family fights. I don’t see us breaking up. I just see us trying to bring out the best in each other. If that means I get under his skin a little bit, maybe I get under his skin a little bit. I know that’s going to be better for him than it is for his opponent.”

You can check out Ripley’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)