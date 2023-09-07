Rhea Ripley Interested In WWE WrestleMania 40 Match With Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley is open to doing a match with Becky Lynch and believes it would be ideal for WWE WrestleMania 40.

Ripley will defend her WWE Women’s World Title against Natalya this Friday at WWE Superstar Spectacular. The top RAW star was asked about a possible showdown with Lynch while speaking with India Today.

Ripley stated that she expects Lynch to challenge her one day and put her over for earning a reputation for herself, as well as all of her accomplishments, which will win her a seat in the WWE Hall of Fame one day.

“But like Becky, like Charlotte, like Sasha, like Bayley, like the Four Horsewomen, they’ve all made a name for themselves. But at the end of the day, when you step in the ring with Mami, it’s a whole different sort of challenge. And if it were to be myself and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, you know, I invite that challenge. Like you said, we went one on one in NXT. And it there was no clear winner because it was A DQ because Shayna, Jessamyn and Marina just had to come down and ruin that for me when I was on the stride of my life.”

Ripley continued, “So, I would like to see what the outcome would be. I would love to step in the ring with her. I think it would be a great challenge.”

They wrestled under the WWE NXT banner in 2019. As PWMania.com previously reported, Lynch will miss Superstar Spectacle since she will be unable to travel due to the restrictions on her passport.