Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Match That Changed Her WWE Career

Top WWE star Rhea Ripley appeared on Unsportsmanlike to discuss various topics, including the match she believes solidified her career in the company.

Ripley said, “It’s hard to pinpoint a specific moment because I feel like in my career there’s been so many because I’ve had so many rollercoaster of emotions. There’s ups and downs where I’m like alright, that might be the end of that run. Then all of a sudden something else will happen and it’ll pick up.”

“That was such horrible circumstances…”

She added, “I think that the biggest one that really solidified my time here in the WWE and helped me start my historic run now, which is absolutely wild to say, it would be me and IYO SKY in the second Mae Young Classic. That was such horrible circumstances with Tegan Nox getting injured in the previous match that I had with her. So then I had to go on to that match. It was just a moment where everyone kind of realized that I was good at my job.”

Ripley recently shared that Triple H has been like a father figure to her throughout her wrestling journey, praising his guidance and belief in her potential.

