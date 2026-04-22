Ric Flair Believes Tony Khan Could Buy WWE One Day

Ric Flair had high praise for Tony Khan during a recent interview, even suggesting the possibility of Khan one day purchasing WWE.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Flair spoke glowingly about Khan’s character and the opportunities he has created through All Elite Wrestling.

“Tony Khan is one of the greatest people I’ve ever met in my life.”

Flair went on to make a bold statement regarding Khan’s financial backing and what it could mean for the future of the wrestling industry.

“I wouldn’t be surprised… if he doesn’t buy WWE one day. The Khan family’s got more money than God.”

He referenced the reported multi-billion-dollar valuation of World Wrestling Entertainment, suggesting it would not be out of reach for Khan’s family.

“That $9 billion price on WWE, it’s nothing to Shad Khan.”

Beyond finances, Flair emphasised what he believes sets Khan apart — his approach to talent and the business itself.

“Tony’s provided an opportunity for guys that would never get a chance… WWE is very selective.”

Flair also highlighted AEW’s working environment and Khan’s leadership style.

“He pays the guys good… all he cares about is making a product and making sure his people are happy. He’s a very personable guy.”

While any potential sale of WWE remains purely speculative, Flair’s comments reflect the growing perception of AEW as a major force in the wrestling industry under Khan’s leadership.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more wrestling news and updates.