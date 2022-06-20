Ric Flair Comments On Venue Change, Celebrity Interest In “Last Match” Special Event (Video)

As noted, “Ric Flair’s Last Match” special event has been moved to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Following the announcement, which we reported earlier today here at PWMania.com, David Crockett sat down with “The Nature Boy” to discuss the change in venue as well as some of the talk surrounding the big event expected to feature a number of celebrities in attendance.

An official press conference is scheduled to take place this Thursday, June 23, 2022, streaming via FITE.tv.

“My last match is getting even bigger [and] better,” the caption Flair wrote to accompany the video began. “We’re moving to the Nashville Municipal Auditorium!”

‘Naitch added, “Additional tickets go on sale Friday, June 24th at 12pm ET! Sign up to stay up-to-date on all of the information at RicFlairsLastMatch.com! WOOOOO!”

Check out the actual tweet, which includes the aforementioned video with David Crockett talking to Ric Flair about the venue change, via the post embedded below.