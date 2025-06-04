Ric Flair Fires Back At Dutch Mantell And Critics In Heated Social Media Rant

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has issued a fiery rebuttal on social media following harsh criticism from Dutch Mantell, who recently slammed the wrestling legend on his Story Time With Dutch Mantell podcast.

Mantell had labeled Flair a “dick,” questioned his intelligence, and urged him to “shut up” after Flair made controversial posts this week—one of which involved a tweet about Jim Ross’s cancer update and another referencing a sexually suggestive “Wooooo Compromise” document. (Click here for Mantell’s full comments.)

In his first tweet seemingly directed at Mantell, Flair responded with a mix of sarcasm and concern:

“Dutch, Everyone Is Always Going To Think Of You As A Veteran That’s Not Allowed To Have An Opinion.

But I Sympathize With Your Health Issues, And Hope You Recover & Return To Top Health.

You Have Always Been A Good Guy. The Anger You Pour Out At Everybody Is Clearly Coming From The Pain You Feel.

Please Stay Strong!”

Flair’s tone shifted dramatically in a follow-up post, where he unleashed a defiant message to all critics:

“I Try To Be Nice To Everybody.

God Only Knows That I’ve Spent More Money On Spilt Liquor In One Year Than People Have In A Lifetime.

I Tried Being Nice, And This Is My Last Message To Everyone.

I’ve Got More Money Than I’ve Got Time.

Go F Yourself Haters. No Comment Needed. Live With It! Actually Learn To Love It!”

Flair continued to assert his financial status and fame as proof of his relevance and success:

“Get Back To Me Again When You Make 3 Million Dollars A Year At The Age Of 76.

That’s What FAMOUS Gets.

And By The Way, I Don’t Recognize Anyone In This Conversation Who Is Famous.”

This latest outburst adds another chapter to Flair’s increasingly polarizing social media presence. While some fans continue to admire “The Nature Boy’s” unapologetic persona, others—including fellow veterans like Mantell—believe his posts are doing more harm than good.

Keep checking back with PWMania.com for further updates and reactions.