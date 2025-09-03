Ric Flair On Chris Jericho’s Chances Of One More WWE Run

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed various topics with Escapist Magazine, including his thoughts on how Triple H is performing as the head of WWE creative.

Flair said, “Well, I think Triple H is doing a fabulous job. I think the hardest thing for Triple H right now is trying to validate that fortune they spent on the NXT because they got so many people coming over that, and here’s the deal.

He continued, “When you’re on live TV, you get one shot. You better do something to catch somebody’s eye or you won’t be there next week. They gotta have something. Even if it’s just one thing. Unless they got some big plan, elaborate scheme, the video and all that. But you make all these videos then and you walk back out in a live audience after all these weeks of videos, you better be damn good. Because if you’re not…”

On whether Chris Jericho deserves one more run in WWE:

“Well, of course I do because Chris has meant a lot to the business. But I don’t think he’ll get it. I’m sure he’ll go to the Hall of Fame. I mean, he’s been a Hall of Fame athlete, human being wrestler, everything. But I would doubt very seriously if he’d get the kind of deal that John Cena got. I could be wrong. I would enjoy it. But John had a level of popularity very similar to the Rock’s. He was huge. Everyone loved him. It might be a bit of a stretch to see him back in there, but you never know.”

On his favorite Hulk Hogan movie:

“The one where we played Santa Claus. It was horrible. But it’s hard to go off and take off into the movies. I tried it one time and they get up at 6:00 AM. And with The Rock and John, they’re going to get their workouts done first. And then it’s take, retake, retake, take, retake, retake. Then they work till eight at night. They have dinner, they get up and start it over again. I was never cut out for that. I would’ve needed a mid altar by 11:00 AM.”