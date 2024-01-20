Ric Flair Reflects On Spending Time With Powerhouse Hobbs Behind-The-Scenes In AEW

Powerhouse Hobbs has sat under the learning tree of “The Nature Boy.”

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, pro wrestling legend Ric Flair spoke about giving Powerhouse Hobbs some little details and tips to improve his overall performance in AEW.

“Hobbs is the guy I poked in the eye, right? He asked me what I thought, and I said, ‘Do you really want me to tell you?’ I spent a half hour with him after, showing him stuff that will make him better,” Flair said. “Just little detail things. He’s got an incredible amount of talent, but sometimes the guys come along and they miss the difference between good and great. They learn how to do something spectacular, but they are fundamentally weak.”

Flair continued, “I was just showing him, like an example, a better way to kick a guy that is down. Get him close to the ropes, grab the top rope where you help balance yourself, rather than trying to free kick somebody. If you can balance yourself, it looks like you’re stomping a mudhole in them, and they won’t feel it if you know what you’re doing. He’s too big of a guy and too impressive to be able to press slam and throw guys around and then throw a punch that wouldn’t break an egg, which wasn’t the case with the punch we’re talking about, I’m just giving an example.”

