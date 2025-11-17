Ric Flair Releases Statement Regarding Not Appearing On 11/12 AEW Dynamite

Where was “The Nature Boy” last Wednesday night?
Ric Flair took to X this morning to issue a statement addressing not appearing on the November 12 episode of AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.
“It was nice catching up with all the great talent and Ricky Steamboat,” he added. “I look forward to being invited again. After I have my shoulder healed up, I will be back up and running. I just want you all to know that I would never disappoint you intentionally.”
I Want To Apologize To Everyone For Having To Leave The @AEW Show Early Last Wednesday Due To My Rotator Cuff Injury. I Appreciate @TonyKhan Giving Me The Opportunity To Be On The Show. It Was Nice Catching Up With All The Great Talent And Ricky Steamboat. I Look Forward To Being… pic.twitter.com/sxGkBmRcET
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 17, 2025