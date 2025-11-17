Ric Flair Releases Statement Regarding Not Appearing On 11/12 AEW Dynamite

Where was “The Nature Boy” last Wednesday night?

Ric Flair took to X this morning to issue a statement addressing not appearing on the November 12 episode of AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“It was nice catching up with all the great talent and Ricky Steamboat,” he added. “I look forward to being invited again. After I have my shoulder healed up, I will be back up and running. I just want you all to know that I would never disappoint you intentionally.”