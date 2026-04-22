Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Ric Flair Says WWE Banned Him From WrestleMania After He Threatened Current WWE Main Roster Superstar

By
Matt Boone
-
Ric Flair in AEW
Ric Flair | AEW

Ric Flair appeared as a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show on Wednesday.

The following are some of the highlights.

On being banned from WrestleMania 41 for threatening ‘Tiffany Stratton’s husband’ Ludwig Kaiser: “I threatened to beat up Tiffany Stratton’s husband last year [Ludwig Kaiser], and I wasn’t allowed to go. A 24-year-old kid being threatened by a 76-year-old man, and I can’t go to WrestleMania. Are you kidding me? That English kid, he’s gonna go as far in wrestling as a gnat. He’ll be a fly on the wall in a year.”

On how everyone in pro wrestling should be thanking Vince McMahon: “They should. They should all be thanking Vince. Everybody. Everybody in the world that likes wrestling should be thanking Vince McMahon.”

On if he has been in contact with Vince McMahon recently: “No, I have not. I feel like there’s so much that’s going on that I would be wasting his time. He knows how I feel about him. He lent me $800,000 [in the 2000s], and unlike what people portray, it was not for the IRS. It was to help me get through three divorces at one time. And the thing of it is, they hate hearing this, I paid him back every dime. When he called me and said I can write this off, I paid him back because I didn’t want to let him down.”

Watch highlights from the Ric Flair interview via the media players embedded below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved