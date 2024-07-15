Ric Flair Speaks Out About His Current Relationship With Steve Austin

Ric Flair discussed generational talent on today’s Busted Open Radio. WWE has undergone significant changes as the company enters a new era, with new talent rising to the top of the card.

During the show, Flair mentioned that he keeps up with some of the veterans from the 1990s and 2000s, but hasn’t heard much from Stone Cold Steve Austin, who appears to be busy at home in Texas.

Flair stated, “I was talking to Ashley (Charlotte) yesterday and I said it’s just a whole new time in life. It’s funny but – I don’t mean funny by we don’t talk to him but, like Steve has just disappeared. I would talk to him once a week, twice a week, once a month. I haven’t talked to Steve in a year.”

Flair said he still speaks with other legends. “I talk to Taker occasionally and I see Foley at signings and HBK but if you look at all the guys that were around, the names – the generational guys you would call talent or the great workers or biggest stars or Mr. WrestleMania or whatever, they’re all gone. It’s a whole new era guys.”

Austin has been sharing photos and videos of himself taking care of his cats. He seems to have everything under control in his life. Check out the video below for the most recent adventures of his cats Pancho and Macho.



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)