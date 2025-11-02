Ricky Saints Believes A Match With Cody Rhodes Would Tell Its Own Story

WWE NXT Champion Ricky Saints appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including the possibility of facing his long-time friend, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, in a future match.

Saints said, “You know, I could see that being a great matchup too. I think the last time we wrestled was my debut for AEW actually. Or no, it was — there was a tag match after that. But singles-wise, yeah, that was it.”

On the potential storyline in the match:

“I feel like there’s so much to it. Because when you add a real-life friendship to things and you add — and you actually have evidence of history of how things have gone. I feel like the story is within itself. And I’m sure within time we’ll get to that point. But it’s always funny to hear that like, that’s one of people’s like dream matches. “Which hey, , I’m with it 1,000%, obviously.”

