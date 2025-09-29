Ricky Saints Discusses Becoming NXT World Champion, Pressure He Faces Now

Ricky Saints recently appeared on Good Karma Wrestling for an interview, during which he spoke about becoming the WWE NXT World Champion and the pressures that come with it.

The following are some of the highlights.

On what he would tell a young Ricky Starks: “Man, I think I would say everything will always work itself out every time, every time. No matter how hard it even gets, and no matter how deep it is, the depths of getting to rock bottom, it will always work itself out.”

On pressure that comes with being the WWE NXT World Champion: “I haven’t asked Oba [Femi], but I can see the pressure has worn on him, for sure. I can tell you, as a former North American champion, there’s a pressure that I add to myself on top of the pressure that comes with being the flag bearer. I think with the NXT Championship, it is no different, if not more responsibility, because you are the QB, you are the leader of the pack, and people are looking to you to help guide them to the end zone.”

On how he feels some pressure is ultimately good for him: “So, I don’t ever want to say, like, ‘That’s so much pressure. I can’t do it,’ right? Because it sets a bad precedent. But I do think that having some pressure is good for me personally, because I have to rise to the occasion. I’m forced to rise to the occasion every time.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.