Ricky Saints Fires Back At Critics Calling Him Arrogant

Top WWE NXT star “Absolute” Ricky Saints spoke with Ringer Wrestling about various topics, including his experience as a key player in NXT.

Saints said, “It feels good. I don’t feel like I’ve accomplished everything that I want to, which is okay. But it is a good place to be right now because I am allowing myself to be like, ‘Hey, let’s go ahead and acknowledge it for yourself for once. What you’ve done, and where you’ve come from, and where you’re at.’ And that’s a good feeling to have too, where — you know, when you truly believe something in your heart, and you constantly tell people and you’re on the the mountain top yelling it, ‘I know what I am, I know what I can be,’ and then you get that position. It’s a hard feeling to describe, but it’s a very good feeling nonetheless.”

On people who call him arrogant:

“Whoever — ‘hit dogs holler’-type thing. But okay, if you’re offended by this then I’m talking about you. I don’t really pay much attention to those types of people who think that I am just this arrogant person who isn’t good or whatnot. Only because, to be myself and to tell people who I am and what I’m about? That’s only in truth. So for you to say something about that is so odd to me. The fact of the matter is, you’re always going to be in the middle with people. Some people will like you, some people will hate you. I personally feel like there’s a difference between confidence and cockiness, and it’s simple disrespect. If I’m not disrespectful, then what’s the problem with being confident?”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)