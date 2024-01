AEW star “Absolute” Ricky Starks recently appeared on an episode of Gabby AF, where he talked about a number of topics including how he figured out who “The Devil” was in the company within the second week.

Starks said, “Yeah, I’ve been knew. I put it together. I watch a lot enough true crime movies and documentaries, I put it together within the second week. So yeah, I been knew. It was no big shock to me.”

