Ricochet Names Who He Believes Could Benefit From Being In WWE

WWE star Ricochet recently appeared on Mark Andrews’ Love Letter to Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Ricochet commented on the difference in putting together matches in PWG and WWE:

“Really the biggest difference, it’s really time because in PWG you don’t have time. You just go out there and you do whatever you want. You know what I mean? And the show ends at 1:00 AM. You know the show On the West Coast time, so it’s 3:00 AM East Coast time. Literally, I’m not exaggerating, but when you have Mark Andrews and Ricochet, like it doesn’t matter where you’re gonna go, like we’re still gonna do some stuff that you’re probably not gonna see for the rest of the night.”

Dream opponents:

“There are so many guys. My first thought that comes to mind is Rey Mysterio. We’ve had some multi-man matches. Never singles. He’s ducking me. Rey Mysterio. I think AJ Styles obviously is up there. I think he and I would absolutely go bonkers. I think that is NXT obviously Tyler Bate. I see. I remember watching him and Pete [Dunne]. There are a lot of guys now that I think, I think me and Butch, me and Pete could be the guys that would really….it’s so funny you say that cuz that’s one of the, like, the main things Ricochet. I always get, like, whether I’m like at the store or wherever I, when people stop me and take a photo or whatever, one of the most things that has been said to me is, ‘Yo, I got a, I got a friend or a family member or a cousin or a somebody like, man, I got a, somebody who doesn’t even watch wrestling. And they love you. They love watching you. They don’t even watch wrestling and they love you.’ You know what I mean? Yeah. I’ve, I’ve been told that so many times, especially the past, like, you know, five, four or five years. I’ve been told that more and more it’s just grown. So it’s very, very much a gateway wrestler. I feel like fans can enjoy.”

Two names he thinks could benefit from being in WWE:

“Will’s up there. I mean, Will’s always got a lot. Obviously got a lot of backing like, you know, Ricochet did before he got, but I think Will’s up there will, he’s obviously got a lot, but I think with the WWE behind him, it would be obviously a lot more out there. I think there’s a couple of guys, I got a couple of friends, even my homeboy Moose, who is currently obviously working for someone else, but I think Moose is, he’s got, he’s got the look, he’s like six four. He’s huge. He’s great. Ring shape.”

You can check out the complete interview:



