Ridge Holland Medically Cleared for Return to In-Ring Competition

Former WWE star Ridge Holland, whose real name is Luke Menzies, has been sidelined from in-ring action since he sustained an injury during a TNA iMPACT taping in late September of last year. While competing in that match, he was representing WWE.

Recently, Holland took to his Twitter (X) account to share a note from his doctor, which has cleared him to return to professional wrestling activities following his recovery from injuries.

The note reads, “I am writing regarding my patient, a 37-year-old professional wrestler who underwent a C5-7 cervical disc replacement (CDR) performed by Dr. Qureshi at Hospital for Special Surgery on November 24, 2025.

He has progressed very well post-operatively, with an excellent clinical recovery. His follow-up imaging demonstrates appropriate positioning and function of the implants without complication. At this time, he has returned to his baseline level of function and physical capacity.

Given his recovery, he is medically cleared to return to professional wrestling activities as well as contact sports.

PATIENT IS ABLE TO RETURN TO FULL CONTACT ACTIVITY WITH NO RESTRICTIONS IN REGARDS TO HIS LEFT FOOT.”

Holland was released from his WWE contract in November. He had previously been informed that his contract would not be renewed. However, after he expressed his frustration on Twitter (X), the company decided to terminate his contract early.